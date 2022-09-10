Invesco Ltd. Has $1.05 Billion Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,153,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,699,636 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of Intel worth $1,048,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average is $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Intel to a “negative” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.