Invesco Ltd. Has $1.17 Billion Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 666,437 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.88% of Lowe’s Companies worth $1,174,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $21,314,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $918,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $205.65 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.