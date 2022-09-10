Invesco Ltd. Has $1.59 Billion Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,074,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747,075 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 0.4% of Invesco Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.08% of Raytheon Technologies worth $1,592,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

NYSE RTX opened at $88.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

