Invesco Ltd. Has $1.69 Billion Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 87,998 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.4% of Invesco Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.78% of Adobe worth $1,685,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 62.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $394.78 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.03.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.12.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

