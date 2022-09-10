Invesco Ltd. Has $6.37 Billion Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,288,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Invesco Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.35% of Alphabet worth $6,366,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Tenere Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Tenere Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 24,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,723,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $110.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.