Invesco Ltd. Has $819.26 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220,337 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.13% of FirstEnergy worth $819,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 57,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,171,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,162,000 after acquiring an additional 27,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 31,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FE. Barclays cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

NYSE FE opened at $41.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

