Invesco Ltd. Has $834.95 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,361,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 618,955 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.40% of AvalonBay Communities worth $834,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. abrdn plc raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 329,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,608 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,009,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,927,000 after buying an additional 44,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AVB opened at $214.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.38. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.35 and a 52 week high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

