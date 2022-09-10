Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,499,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 32,582 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.38% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $885,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,938,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 65,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,624,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total value of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $662.07.

TMO opened at $569.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $567.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

