Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618,497 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.25% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $923,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Argus cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICE opened at $103.40 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.80. The company has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

