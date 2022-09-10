Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,328 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 0.5% of Invesco Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.84% of Comcast worth $1,779,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 84,526 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 584,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,436,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $60.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.16. The stock has a market cap of $156.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

