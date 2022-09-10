Invesco Ltd. Purchases 146,132 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,418,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146,132 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Mastercard worth $1,221,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Up 1.8 %

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $335.85 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $324.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.40.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

