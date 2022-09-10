Invesco Ltd. Purchases 28,289 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,960,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,289 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.23% of Elevance Health worth $1,454,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,341,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,772,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,062,000 after buying an additional 1,860,427 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 825.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 43,617.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 666,040 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 258.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,222,000 after acquiring an additional 543,396 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Elevance Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $563.38.

NYSE ELV opened at $493.60 on Friday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The stock has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $481.98 and a 200-day moving average of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

