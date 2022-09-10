Invesco Ltd. Purchases 2,830,580 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830,580 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.6% of Invesco Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of Visa worth $2,197,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $205.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

