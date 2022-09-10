Invesco Ltd. Purchases 641,659 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,830,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641,659 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.72% of American Electric Power worth $880,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.71.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $104.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $105.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

