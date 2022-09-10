Invesco Ltd. Purchases 771,393 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,726,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 771,393 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.59% of Charles Schwab worth $904,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $657,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 869,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,091,000 after acquiring an additional 151,876 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 650.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $74.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

