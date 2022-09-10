Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.85% of American Express worth $1,199,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in American Express by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,436,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $235,078,000 after purchasing an additional 149,908 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in American Express by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 252,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $41,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,924 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

AXP stock opened at $158.44 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

