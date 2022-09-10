Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 247,249 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.56% of Analog Devices worth $1,344,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $154.18 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

