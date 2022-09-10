Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,658,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,879,046 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.7% of Invesco Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of Meta Platforms worth $2,814,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of META stock opened at $169.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $454.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.23 and its 200 day moving average is $174.03. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $383.79.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,396. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on META shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.78.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

