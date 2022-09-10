Invesco Ltd. Sells 186,349 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,579,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 186,349 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.75% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $851,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $808,203,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $340.10 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $116.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.94 and a 200-day moving average of $321.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.61%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,158,289.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,158,289.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 595,548 shares of company stock worth $17,064,222 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

