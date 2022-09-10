Invesco Ltd. Sells 3,285,874 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,650,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,285,874 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.29% of Pfizer worth $862,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE PFE opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $268.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

