Invesco Ltd. Sells 3,682,595 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,190,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,682,595 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.42% of NetEase worth $1,452,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in NetEase by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NetEase by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,009,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,748,000 after buying an additional 48,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $87.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.23. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The stock has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NetEase’s payout ratio is 33.18%.

NTES has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Macquarie began coverage on NetEase in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.63.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

