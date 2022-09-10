Invesco Ltd. Sells 388,706 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,898,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 388,706 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.79% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $1,234,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 193,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 104,575 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,592.4% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 345,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,240,000 after purchasing an additional 325,193 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 124,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 17,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

NYSE:BMY opened at $70.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

