Invesco Ltd. Sells 593,359 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,335,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 593,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.19% of American International Group worth $1,088,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American International Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Several research firms have issued reports on AIG. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.40 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average is $56.68.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

