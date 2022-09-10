Invesco Ltd. Sells 90,395 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,395 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.22% of Equinix worth $826,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2,329.2% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 2,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 37,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,112,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in Equinix by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Equinix Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix stock opened at $657.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $667.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $687.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.49. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $606.12 and a fifty-two week high of $873.77.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

