Invesco Ltd. Trims Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,363,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449,264 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.78% of Citigroup worth $820,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Citigroup by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 47,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 288,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.5 %

C stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average of $51.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $73.72.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

