Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is PFS Investments Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,883 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.0% of PFS Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $103,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $307.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.52. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.