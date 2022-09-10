Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,548 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $307.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.52. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

