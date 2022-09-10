Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is PFS Investments Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.9% of PFS Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $98,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 23,398 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $145.74 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.80 and a 200 day moving average of $146.56.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
