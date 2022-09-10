Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,856,000 after purchasing an additional 393,700 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,025,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,963,000 after purchasing an additional 634,559 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.7 %

INVH opened at $39.55 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average is $38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 69.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.39%.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

