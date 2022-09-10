iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,114,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,858 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of PFS Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $77,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after buying an additional 1,468,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after buying an additional 290,163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,951 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,103,000 after purchasing an additional 947,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,969 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

