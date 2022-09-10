iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Shares Purchased by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF accounts for 0.9% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fortis Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 64,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,577,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,073,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,615,000 after purchasing an additional 272,917 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $66.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $64.50 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.36.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

