iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211,482 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Maven Securities LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after buying an additional 1,925,735 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,773,000 after buying an additional 1,889,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,661,000 after buying an additional 195,925 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,227,000 after buying an additional 1,101,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.17. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $82.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.