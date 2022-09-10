iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Fortis Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,253.9% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after buying an additional 43,004 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $119.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.40.

