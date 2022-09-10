iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Raised by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 162.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,757 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 5.8% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $105.34 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $117.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.70.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

