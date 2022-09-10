iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Alcosta Capital Management Inc.

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

IWB opened at $224.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.56 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.73.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

