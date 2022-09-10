iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Matrix Private Capital Group LLC

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $408.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $404.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.21. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

