iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Boosted by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,683 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 8.5% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $36,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,177 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $77,790,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 841.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 478,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,582,000 after acquiring an additional 427,451 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,209.8% in the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 374,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 363,093 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 125.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 567,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,320,000 after acquiring an additional 316,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $145.24 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.98.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

