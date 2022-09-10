iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) is Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,608 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned 0.24% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $18,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,022.7% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $102.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.55. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

