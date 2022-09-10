iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after buying an additional 1,413,612 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,945,000 after buying an additional 744,664 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 398.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 474,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after buying an additional 379,249 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,888,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,743,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,538,000 after buying an additional 254,639 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $93.24 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.75 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.35.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.