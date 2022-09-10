Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 7,703 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $1,179,945.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,120,178.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $152.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.50. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -179.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.
Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
Further Reading
