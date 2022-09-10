John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Shares Gap Up to $41.58

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.58, but opened at $42.91. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $42.72, with a volume of 1,024 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CJS Securities raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $545.65 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

In related news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 3,200 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $147,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,962.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.