John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Down to $47.22

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.22, but opened at $43.53. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $43.53, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut John Wiley & Sons from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.68.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $545.65 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

