JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Tenere Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $4,156,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 217,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 529,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,186,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 10,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $119.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

