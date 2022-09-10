Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Cadian Capital Management LP

Cadian Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,345 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband makes up approximately 2.6% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cadian Capital Management LP owned 0.23% of Liberty Broadband worth $52,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $98.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.16. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $186.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $1.09. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.25.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.