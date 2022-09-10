Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Major Shareholder Corp Loews Acquires 48,199 Shares of Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Loews bought 48,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,752.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,430,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,110,619.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corp Loews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Corp Loews bought 47,899 shares of Loews stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,919,791.92.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.81. Loews Co. has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $68.20.

Loews Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Loews

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in L. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Loews by 58.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Loews by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Loews by 0.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Loews by 5.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Loews by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on L shares. TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

