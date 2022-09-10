Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Major Shareholder Corp Loews Buys 47,899 Shares of Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Loews bought 47,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,919,791.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,526,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,546,087.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corp Loews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 6th, Corp Loews bought 48,199 shares of Loews stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,752.44.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE L opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.78. Loews Co. has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $68.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Loews Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.80%.

L has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of Loews

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Loews by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 89,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 48,799 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Loews by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 48,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after buying an additional 40,961 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

