Lufax (NYSE:LU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.81

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 12055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.40 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Lufax Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lufax Announces Dividend

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Lufax had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lufax by 1,344.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lufax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lufax by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lufax by 1,442.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

