Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Buys 143 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 76,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,497,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 392,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,686,000 after buying an additional 115,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie stock opened at $141.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $250.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

