Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Has $288,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,169 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $88.69 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $120.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.51. The firm has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.15.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

