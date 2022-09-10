Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.6% of Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Chevron by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 124,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 77,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE CVX opened at $159.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $93.31 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.64 and a 200-day moving average of $159.69. The company has a market cap of $314.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.15.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.